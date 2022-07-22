Jon Jones Trolls Cormier Following “Cheater” Comments

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones used part of his birthday celebrations to poke fun at his former Octagon rival.

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier, who battled twice with Jones during their respective careers, recently admitted to the “Towelgate” controversy that stemmed from his rematch with Anthony Johnson at UFC 210.

On weigh-in day, Cormier appeared to struggle mightily with the cut down to 205lbs. After initially missing weight, he returned to the weigh-in room minutes later in Buffalo having made the 205lb championship weight, while grabbing a towel for support.

The moment drew criticism from Jones and other UFC fighters who felt Cormier intentionally cheated. Cormier would go on to defeat Johnson via a second-round submission to retain his then-light heavyweight title.

But that would end up being just the beginning of Cormier making recent headlines. In an appearance on The Pivot podcast, Cormier spoke on Jones’ checkered past when it comes to performance-enhancing drugs and admitted he still can’t move past it despite retiring.

Image Credit: Steve Marcus: AP

“He beats me, gets suspended for the first time,” Cormier said of Jones. “Next time, steroids, failed. Next time, steroids, failed. It’s like every time we fight, and you get suspended, if we go through the interaction, and you won the fight, that memory does not disappear.

“I could know through the fights that maybe this dude is just better than me,” Cormier continued. “But I also know that if you’re not doing the things that are boosting you, can you really work to the level that I’m working? … I can’t let it go. He’s a cheater.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Jones and Cormier were supposed to meet for their rematch at UFC 200 before Jones tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole just days before the fight. The bout was then rescheduled for UFC 214, with Jones winning via TKO but was later overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for turinabol.

Jon Jones Didn’t Take Long To Hit Back At Daniel Cormier

Just days after Cormier’s “Towelgate” admission and again accusing Jones of cheating, Jones referenced the towel controversy in a recent post on his Instagram story.

Screenshot from Jon Jones’ Instagram

Jones is preparing for his long-awaited heavyweight debut after more than two years away from the competition. He vacated the light heavyweight title following a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 back in Feb. 2020.

An exact return date for Jones hasn’t been pinpointed, but he has been linked to a potential matchup against Stipe Miocic if the UFC opts to book an interim heavyweight title fight. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the lead-up to UFC 270.

As for Cormier, he retired following his trilogy fight with Miocic at UFC 252. He remains content in retirement and is one of ESPN’s biggest personalities when it comes to the network’s UFC coverage.

Jones and Cormier will likely be at odds for years to come, despite a third fight between the two of them being nearly impossible of coming to fruition. Nevertheless, the beef between them remains as strong as ever.

Where does Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier rank amongst the greatest rivalries in UFC history?