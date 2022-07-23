Jordan Leavitt Sees Pimblett Fight As “The Goody” vs. “The Baddy”

Jordan Leavitt sees his UFC London clash with Paddy Pimblett as “The Goody” vs. “The Baddy.”

Leavitt will face off against Pimblett inside the O2 Arena on July 23 tomorrow night. Pimblett is one of the fastest rising stars in the UFC, going by “The Baddy” as his mixed martial arts (MMA) nickname.

During an interview with “The Schmo” shortly after the fight was announced, Leavitt noted that he is “The Goody” going into this fight, and that’s the mentality he’s using throughout this training camp.

“Yeah, I think (so), because he’s ‘The Baddy’, I’m ‘The Goody.’ That’s the theme for this camp. I’m the good guy, not the bad guy.”

The 26-year-old American is heading into enemy territory for this fight, facing Pimblett in his own backyard of London.

Leavitt is excited about the possibility of defeating Pimblett in his own neck of the woods.

“It doesn’t sound really good for me, setting-wise. I’ve been talking in all these interviews how, ‘I can’t wait to be the good guy because people generally like me,’ and they’re like, ‘We’re gonna give him the most toxic environment we could possibly put him in.’

“I’m excited. I’m used to going into people’s home towns and beating up their cousins and putting on a show.”

Leavitt and Pimblett will go head-to-head in a lightweight clash from the O2 Arena in London, England tomorrow, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Stick with MMA News for full coverage of UFC London.