Jourdain Names Burgos’ Biggest Disadvantage In Upcoming Bout

UFC featherweight Charles Jourdain knows Shane Burgos is ready for war at UFC Long Island, but that his past wars could be a detriment.

Jourdain is looking to earn a third-straight win in his Octagon career. He most recently earned victories over Lando Vannata and Andre Ewell since a loss to Julian Erosa last September.

Jourdain knows that a win over the 14th-ranked Burgos could propel him into the featherweight rankings. Burgos has fought some of the top challenges in the division, including Josh Emmett and Edson Barboza.

But Jourdain feels that his recent brawls could play a factor in their fight today.

Charles Jourdain Thinks Damage Accumulated Could Be Shane Burgos’ Downfall

Image Credits: Mike Roach/Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During his UFC Long Island media day, Jourdain revealed what could potentially be a problem for Burgos in their fight.

“Shane Burgos is a very tough man, but he has holes in his game,” Jourdain said. “You can see the more he fights, the more he takes damage, the less his body can take it. The delayed knockout against Edson Barboza is proof of that. What we have to give to Shane is the willingness to keep going and not caring… he wants to be in your face and make you feel like you don’t want to be there.

“He wants to make you quit more than beat you technically. It’s gonna be either my technicality or his ability to make me quit.”

The delayed knockout that Jourdain is referring to took place at UFC 262. Burgos got hit by a big right hook to the face from Barboza that made him stagger to the fence before the referee called a stoppage to the bout.

Jourdain will look to earn arguably the biggest win of his career today at UFC Long Island and potentially prove that Burgos’ forward-pushing style has its fair share of negative consequences.

Do you think Charles Jourdain vs. Shane Burgos will earn Fight of the Night at UFC Long Island?