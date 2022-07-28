Julianna Peña Tried Locking Nunes In Room With Live Bear

The Ultimate Fighter typically doesn’t have the same kind of wild antics it featured in early seasons, but Julianna Peña claims she at least made an attempt to spice things up on the show’s 30th season.

Speaking to the media ahead of her rematch with Amanda Nunes at UFC 277, the women’s bantamweight champion revealed that she nearly pulled off a serious prank at Nunes’ expense.

“I will tell you that Johnny Knoxville was involved, and they had a bear,” Peña said. “And we were gonna lock her in a room. And when she walks in there, she was gonna see this gigantic bear and lock the door and she can’t get out and start freaking out. (LAUGHS).”

Peña and Nunes were opposing coaches on the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter. (Zuffa LLC)

Although locking the UFC’s current women’s featherweight champion in a room with a bear sounds like it might not be in the promotion’s best interests, Peña says that even UFC President Dana White gave it his approval.

“Johnny Knoxville was on board, Dana was on board. And then they were like, ‘The fight’s on Saturday night. This bear has to get acclimated to this room for four nights. It has to eat, shit, sleep in this room, you know? We need the room for the fights.’ And so they ended up saying we couldn’t have the bear.”

No Love Lost Between Champions

“The Venezuelan Vixen” went on to say she proposed a few alternative options such as using a tiger, but whoever vetoed the initial bear idea wasn’t willing sign off on that either.

The 30th season of TUF, coached by Peña and Nunes, recently aired its final episode ahead of a live finale in August to decide the heavyweight and women’s flyweight winners.

While it wasn’t the most drama-filled season recent memory, it was clear that the tension between the two coaches built up as the season went on and their rematch drew closer.

Peña submitted Nunes at UFC 269 to claim the women’s bantamweight title in one of the more significant upsets in UFC history. The two champions have continued trading verbal jabs since then, and Peña even recently claimed that she caught the Brazilian spying on her during practice.

The rematch between the pair will be Peña’s first defense of the women’s bantamweight title and headline UFC 277 in Dallas, TX. An interim men’s flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will serve as the card’s co-main event.

