Julianna Peña: The Amanda Nunes Era Is Over, It’s My Time Now

Julianna Peña believes that the Amanda Nunes era is over, and it’s officially her time in the spotlight now.

Leading up to tonight’s UFC 277 event, Peña was recently interviewed by KREM2 to preview her upcoming rematch with Nunes for the bantamweight throne. The champion described the rematch as the most important fight of her career, implying it has Hall of Fame implications.

“This is the most important fight of my life. This is how you cement your legacy. This is how you start building that legacy. This is the type of stuff that gets you in the Hall of Fame.”

Pena has heard the laundry list of “excuses” as to why Nunes may have lost their initial bout in December. One of the biggest reasons she wanted to rematch Nunes immediately was to silence those naysayers and nip in the bud any suggestions that her initial victory was a fluke.

“They’ve got every excuse in the book for why I won, so my whole premise for wanting to do the rematch was just to solidify that I’m here to stay, that this is my time, this is my era, and the Amanda era is done. It’s the Julianna Peña era now.”

Peña handed Nunes her first loss in seven years this past December. At the time, Nunes reigned simultaneously as both the women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion of the world.

Now, after submitting Nunes for the 135-pound strap, Nunes is left with only one belt. Nunes is considered the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time after her historic and dominant wins over the likes of Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, and many more.

Should Peña be able to pick up a second-straight win over Nunes tonight at UFC 277, she might just force herself into the GOAT conversation as well. If not immediately, she could set the foundation for such an argument in the years to come.

Do you believe the Julianna Peña era gets solidified tonight at UFC 277?