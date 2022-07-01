Justin Gaethje Shares One Regret From Charles Oliveira Loss

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje feels he could’ve done more to keep himself in check during his UFC 274 fight against Charles Oliveira.

Gaethje had another championship opportunity against Oliveira in the UFC 274 headliner earlier this year. Unfortunately, he was unable to capitalize and fell victim to Oliveira’s elite submission game, getting caught in a rear-naked choke just minutes into the fight.

This was Gaethje’s second title shot opportunity after falling to then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. He usually keeps it real when it comes to handling defeat and refuses to make excuses for his few shortcomings inside the cage.

Justin Gaethje Reveals Emotions Played A Role In Charles Oliveira Loss

Image Credit: MMA Weekly on YouTube

During his red carpet interview at the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Gaethje was asked if he holds any regrets about his performance against Oliveira.

“No, I don’t. I haven’t lost one night of sleep over it because, ultimately, I can only control my preparation. I do regret not controlling my emotions entirely, but we play a fun game, and it’s an emotional game, and it’s damn near impossible,” Gaethje admitted.

Despite still dealing with some extent of the UFC 274 aftermath, Gaethje is planning on a return to the cage by the end of the year. He’s planning on earning a pair of wins in the lightweight division to hopefully get a third shot at UFC gold.

Gaethje is arguably one of the top lightweights in UFC history to not earn a unified UFC title, and he’s looking to right the ship and move forward towards another exciting performance later in 2022.

Were you surprised at how Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje played out?