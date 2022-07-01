Justin Gaethje Reveals Return Timeline & Title-Shot Plans

Justin Gaethje is looking for a clear “two to three fight path” back to a UFC title opportunity.

Gaethje was recently interviewed by MMA Fighting during the UFC Hall Of Fame event and asked about what’s next for him inside the Octagon. “The Highlight” comes off of an unsuccessful second bid at the lightweight title.

Facing off against Charles Oliveira in May of this year, Gaethje was submitted by his Brazilian counterpart in the first round. First, Gaethje says he needs nose surgery, which he’s already scheduled for this month. Then, he’s eying a return for the end of 2022 or early 2023.

“I’m gonna get nose surgery July 14, take a quick month to recover, and get back to work, I think end of the year (or) most likely early next year.”

Gaethje Estimates Path Back To Title Shot

Image Credit: Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire

Gaethje has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC’s roster. However, it can often come to his own detriment. In both of his bids for UFC gold, Gaethje came up just short with submission losses.

He’s looking for a clear path back to a third title opportunity but will let a few fights play out before deciding what that path is exactly.

“There’s a few fights that are gonna happen, so I’ll let those happen. I want a clear 2-3 fight path back to the title fight. I want to earn it, like I should.”

