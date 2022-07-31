Kai Kara-France Speaks Out Following UFC 277 Interim Title Loss

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France has spoken out for the first time since his UFC 277 loss to Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight title.

Kara-France fell short of a UFC belt to Moreno in the UFC 277 co-headliner, getting finished with a liver kick and ground strikes from Moreno in Round 3. Moreno seemed to be on his A-Game in the first two rounds before Kara-France found a rhythm at the beginning of Round 3 with his boxing.

But it wasn’t meant to be for Kara-France, who lost to Moreno at UFC 245 via a unanimous decision in their first matchup. Moreno will now likely face Deiveson Figueiredo for the fourth time in their rivalry.

Kara-France has suffered from the jaws of defeat before, and he’s looking ahead to bouncing back after his disappointing loss at UFC 277.

Kai Kara-France Reflects On UFC 277 Rematch Vs. Brandon Moreno

In a recent tweet, Kara-France congratulated Moreno and conveyed a message of optimism.

“We came up short but I ain’t going anywhere,” Kara-France tweeted. “I’m still one of the best flyweights in the world. Congrats to [Brandon Moreno] you are a warrior! Special thanks to my team/ coaches at [City Kickboxing]. Friends and family back home I appreciate all the love and support. We’ll be back!”

Entering the Moreno rematch, Kara-France had won three straight over the likes of former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and most recently against Askar Askarov. He’s also picked up wins over the likes of Tyson Nam and Raulian Paiva during his UFC tenure.

Kara-France, a teammate of UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, has plenty of time to get back into the flyweight title picture. Depending on how the expected Figueiredo/Moreno tetralogy plays out, Kara-France could earn another title shot with another pair of wins.

