Kamaru Usman Lands Role In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is making the move to the big screen amidst his ongoing run as the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1.

Usman will appear in the upcoming superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is set to premiere on Nov. 11. The film will be the latest installment of the Marvel Studios cinematic universe.

MMA Fighting was among the first to report the news of Usman’s film debut.

The exact role that Usman will play in the film has yet to be announced, but he’ll be joined by Hollywood greats such as Angela Basset and Letitia Wright. This will be the first film that Usman has been featured in during his professional MMA career and could potentially be the first of many for the UFC star.

You can view the official trailer for the film below.

Kamaru Usman Is Set To Make MMA Return At UFC 278

Usman is set to make his next welterweight title defense against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on Aug. 20. He hasn’t fought since a win over Colby Covington last November at UFC 268.

Usman faced Edwards earlier in their respective careers at a 2015 UFC Fight Night event. He earned a unanimous decision win and would fight for the title eight fights later.

Usman was also recently nominated for the 2022 ESPY Award for ‘Best MMA Fighter’, an award which was ultimately given to UFC Lightweight Charles Oliveira.

Usman teased a potential feature role in a Black Panther movie back in 2018 when he posted a picture of himself in Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa costume. Four years later, he’ll get his chance to be cast in what should be a box office hit.

Will you watch the Black Panther sequel featuring Kamaru Usman?