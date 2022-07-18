Kayla Harrison Teases 2023 PFL Leave: “I Want The Big Fights”

Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison‘s days in the league could be numbered as she gets ready for her third appearance in the PFL Playoffs.

Harrison is set to compete for a chance at her third PFL championship this year. She’ll face Martina Jindrová in the women’s lightweight semifinals on August 20th for a spot in the championships later in 2022.

After a wild ride in free agency leading up to the 2022 PFL season, Harrison sees herself competing against some of the top female fighters in the sport. This includes Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg as well as her former American Top Team teammate Amanda Nunes.

Harrison has been criticized by some for her less-than-stellar strength of schedule in the cage. As she gets ready to potentially become a three-time league champion, she has her eyes set on bigger goals.

Kayla Harrison Teases Second Stint In Free Agency

MMA Junkie

During a recent interview with MMA Underground‘s John Morgan, Harrison was frank when discussing what the next year could look like for her.

“I think that going through this season especially, there’s been some other stuff behind the scenes going on,” Harrison said. “But I think 16 fights in, it’ll be time to maybe start [looking at other options]… I want the big fights. I’ve been training twice a day since I was 12 years old. So it’s been 20 years now of putting my body through the mill… if I have to be patient and wait and not compete in a season, then I’ll wait. It’s not about money, it’s about legacy and it’s about testing myself against the best. So I think this would probably be my last season.”

Harrison’s admission comes at a time when the PFL has planned big changes in the coming years. It’s set to launch its pay-per-view superfight division in 2023, in which Harrison was expected to be a major player.

Harrison was close to signing with Bellator during her free agency before the PFL matched an offer. She was also in talks with the UFC for a potential matchup with Nunes before Nunes fell to Julianna Peña at UFC 269.

Harrison is focused on her current title aspirations but is never shy to keep things open and honest when it comes to her future in the sport. After this year’s championships, she may feel ready to walk away and pursue other avenues.

Do you think Kayla Harrison can compete against the top UFC and Bellator fighters?