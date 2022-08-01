Kevin Holland Reveals What Usman Needs To Do To Prove He’s A GOAT

Kevin Holland knows exactly what UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman needs to do to prove he’s a GOAT.

Holland was interviewed by MMA Fighting and offered his take on Usman’s status among the greats. In Holland’s opinion, he doesn’t think the young welterweight contenders should continue to be matched up against one another.

Instead, he’d like to see these young athletes paired up with veteran names, potentially helping elevate the notoriety of the younger fighters to create new stars for Usman to defend his title against.

“If Usman is at 170 pounds, he needs new faces,” Holland said. “He has Chimaev, somebody like Sean Brady, there’s another new guy, he’s up-and-coming. He’s pretty badass … I can’t say his name right, so I don’t want to mess it up. I mean there’s so many guys out there that would make good fights for Usman on the up and coming.

“And you could put me at the very tail end of that. You got to give us some of those OGs so you can get some fresh blood. I mean, I think some of the younger guys should fight more of the OGs so they can be ready to have the name to fight Usman, so Usman can get some more fun fights underneath his belt.

“If he truly is a GOAT, he can have multiple names, new names, old names, all names … but this is the only way to find out if he’s the GOAT is to give him fresh faces. Can’t give him fresh faces if all of us keep fighting each other and the old guys keep fighting each other. So let’s spread it out.”

Currently, Usman is scheduled to defend his title against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 in August. It will be “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” sixth career defense of his 170-pound title.

