Kevin Holland Shares UFC’s Verdict On Nate Diaz Callout

It doesn’t sound like Kevin Holland will be getting his desired matchup with Nate Diaz anytime soon.

Holland was recently interviewed by The Schmo to discuss what’s next for him inside the Octagon. Regarding his recent call out of Nate Diaz, Holland suggests he’s heard that Diaz is “too busy” to fight him.

UFC Shoots Down Holland’s Request For Diaz Bout

Kevin Holland

He then threw out other potential names such as Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Jorge Masvidal, Sean Brady, and more.

“I would love Nate,” Holland said. “But it seems like he might be getting busy. So, I mean, I don’t know. They said Nate was too busy for me. ‘Wonderboy’ called my name, I called it back, but I haven’t heard anything.

“Brady said something about me after I got the dub, I said something about him, I haven’t heard anything – I would like ‘Gamebred’ but he’s probably just too rich for a guy like me. I think he should relinquish the BMF belt and let me and another guy fight for it because, you know, I’m a bad mother f*cker.

“I don’t know man, whoever they got for me, whatever the UFC wants me to do, I’ll do.”

Holland is currently on a two-fight win streak at welterweight with impressive performances over the likes of Alex Oliveira and Tim Means. The 29-year-old is now looking to get inside the Octagon with a big-name opponent in hopes of taking that next step towards a title opportunity.

What do you think about Kevin Holland not landing his desired fight with Nate Diaz? Would you like to see it? Let us know in the comments section below!