Khabib: No More Excuses After Islam Makhachev Beats Oliveira

Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking forward to hearing what the detractors have to say if Islam Makhachev defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Makhachev and Oliveira will battle for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. Oliveira was stripped of the belt after failing to make championship weight ahead of his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, which he would go on to win by first-round submission.

Makhachev has risen to the top of the lightweight title picture with recent wins over Bobby Green and Dan Hooker. He has won 10 fights overall and has foreseen himself being a UFC champion since his promotional debut at UFC 187.

While Nurmagomedov retired from his undefeated career in the UFC, he remains a coach and mentor for many fighters like Makhachev. He feels that Makhachev can continue the Dagestani dominance in MMA and earn the lightweight title.

Islam Makhachev Faces Charles Oliveira At UFC 280

Image Credits: Mike Roach/Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In a recent Instagram post, Nurmagomedov gave a preview of what could come when Makhachev and Oliveira face off.

“Just goosebumps from waiting. [Islam Makhachev] is coming out for this fight against the best fighter at the moment in [UFC],” Nurmagomedov said. “Oliveira is the best fighter of 2022. He is one of the best, regardless of the weight category, also goes on a 12-win streak in the UFC. This fight will answer all questions. Someone reads history, and someone writes it. Prepare your excuses, we aim to win Oliveira ahead of schedule InshaAllah.”

Some UFC fans and pundits believe that Makhachev didn’t deserve the UFC title shot so soon. Still, those same critics fail to deny the fact that the Makhachev/Oliveira matchup is the fight that most want to see.

Nurmagomedov has full confidence that Makhachev can get the job done at UFC 280 and prove why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the sport for years to come.

What is your prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev?