Khabib Co-Signs Rockhold’s Special HOF Request

Former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Khabib Nurmagomedov are looking to do what they can to keep Cain Velasquez‘s legal plight at the top of the MMA agenda.

Velasquez remains incarcerated following the alleged shooting that led to his arrest on charges of attempted, premeditated murder earlier this year. The incident, which took place on February 28, reportedly saw the former UFC heavyweight champion pursue a man named Harry Goularte, who is accused of molesting Velasquez’s four-year-old son.

Since his arrest, which came after he allegedly shot Goularte’s step-father, Paul Bender, Velasquez has been denied bail on two separate occasions, with Judge Shelyna Brown ruling that releasing the 39-year-old would pose too much danger. She also reminded Velasquez’s supporters that “the court is not ruled by community opinion at all… It is ruled by the law.”

Support is something that Velasquez hasn’t been short of since his arrest, with a host of prominent figures in mixed martial arts speaking out. Many, including UFC President Dana White and UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, also sent letters calling for the MMA legend’s release.

One prominent name who recently spoke out on the situation is middleweight veteran Luke Rockhold. During an interview with MMA Fighting, the Californian, who maintains a close relationship with Velasquez having trained with him at the American Kickboxing Academy, described the legal system as “completely disgusting.”

“It’s hard to watch his family grow,” said Rockhold. “After we’ve been, through the years, (through) heartbreak and with the amazing times we’ve had, to see his family not have him over a system that has failed us is not fair. It sucks. It sucks, man. It’s just not fair.

“Of course, Cain did not play a smart role in doing what he did, but the system is just completely disgusting, to where they can allow a man like that (Goularte) to go free… It’s so pathetic how twisted our world is, and how pathetic things are,” added Rockhold.

Rockhold also revealed his efforts to have Velasquez join his fellow AKA greats Daniel Cormier and Khabib as a 2022 UFC Hall of Fame inductee.

The former middleweight champ believes that Velasquez has more than earned a place, and called on fans to push for his induction, not only due to his legendary career, but also to keep the legal case at the surface.

“I reached out trying to get Cain (into the UFC Hall of Fame),” revealed Rockhold. “Everyone knows, what is the delay? What is the timeframe? Just because you’re relevant or in their (UFC’s) headspace that you get Hall of Fame? I think Cain should have been in the Hall of Fame a long time ago, one of the first ever. I mean, he’s one of the nastiest, most greatest champions of all time.

“I was trying to push for him to get his Hall of Fame bid this year to bring more attention to it, which I think we should all push for. I think Cain should bring more attention to the situation to it,” Rockhold continued. “If we can’t save Cain, we can save future people from this f*cking bulls*t… Cain for Hall of Fame… Bring this to surface as much as we can… let’s show what Cain is.”

New HOF Inductee Khabib Shares Rockhold’s Sentiment

Rockhold isn’t the only of Velasquez’s American Kickboxing Academy teammates to be calling for his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

In Las Vegas on Thursday, former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov joined the group of HOFers as a 2022 inductee. During a media scrum on the red carpet, “The Eagle” was asked who he thinks deserves a place alongside him, to which he responded by co-signing Rockhold’s previous remarks.

“I think, 100%, it has to be Cain Velasquez, who sits in jail. It’s not fair,” Khabib said. “Cain Velasquez deserves this.”

Do you agree with Luke Rockhold and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Should Cain Velasquez be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame?