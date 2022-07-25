Chimaev Won’t Re-Watch Burns Fight, Wants To Face Him Again

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev wants to run it back with Gilbert Burns at some point in their respective UFC careers.

Chimaev is set to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner on Sept. 10. This is Diaz’s last fight on his UFC deal, and he is not expected to re-sign with the promotion following the event.

Chimaev is undefeated in his professional career and is one of the UFC’s biggest stars. But, he faced easily the toughest test of his Octagon tenure against Burns at UFC 273.

Chimaev and Burns went back-and-forth on the feet and ground for 15 minutes of nonstop action. After a close battle, Chimaev earned the win in a unanimous decision over the former title challenger Burns.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Chimaev explained what made Burns the toughest foe of his career.

“Gilbert Burns was like one of the guys — his style is so hard for me to fight because he’s short, he’s grappler, you know? I’m wrestler, I’m boxer, but my boxing is going better when it’s guys that are taller like me, not short,” Chimaev said. “But I took that fight, I won that fight, now I fight with that guy [Nate Diaz].”

Chimaev then revealed the possibility of facing Burns again down the line.

“I hope one day I fight again with him,” Chimaev said. “I was a little bit stupid in that fight, just going forward. I didn’t work my footwork, I didn’t show my boxing skills.”

Khamzat Chimaev Refuses To Watch Film Of War With Gilbert Burns

© David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Chimaev was then asked if he’s taken time to re-watch his win over Burns at UFC 273.

“No, my coach (wants me to watch that fight). I don’t want to watch. I want to fight,” Chimaev revealed.

Calls for a rematch between Chimaev and Burns began almost immediately after UFC 273. For those who hope to see these two welterweight brawlers go at it again, Chimaev seems happy to oblige and try to put on a better performance.

“Because I want to fight with him again…everybody saying he did good takedown defense. I took him down, easy,” Chimaev said. “When I let him come up, when I drop him down, then my eyes, like, ‘Now, I’ll knock him out….’ All the fight, I forget the time, the rounds. The last round, my coach (said) to me, ‘Don’t fight like you’re on the streets.’ Now I understand (that) I have to do something different. But I won my fight.”

Burns hasn’t fought since the Chimaev fight at UFC 273 but could potentially return by the end of the year. He’s called for fights against Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier, although nothing has yet come to fruition.

Chimaev will likely get a welterweight title shot against the Kamaru Usman/Leon Edwards winner with a victory over Diaz. Depending on how things play out, don’t be surprised if Chimaev and Burns go head-to-head again sooner rather than later.

How did you score Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns?