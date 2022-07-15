Murphy: I 100% Wish I Had Withdrawn From Shevchenko Fight

UFC flyweight contender Lauren Murphy was dealing with more than Valentina Shevchenko during their UFC 266 title fight.

Murphy is set to face former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate at UFC Long Island this weekend. This is her first fight since falling to Shevchenko last September via fourth-round TKO.

The 38-year-old Murphy has defeated some of the top flyweights in the UFC, including Joanne Wood and Andrea Lee. She rose to prominence following an impressive showing on The Ultimate Fighter 26.

Murphy seemed confident in her odds to defeat Shevchenko at UFC 266. However, it turns out she was dealing with more than pre-title fight anxiety before her matchup with the 125lb champion.

Lauren Murphy Says She Should’ve Withdrawn From UFC 266

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports



During her UFC Long Island media day, Murphy explained the harrowing battle she dealt with before stepping into the Octagon at UFC 266.

“About four weeks before I fought Valentina, I contracted a bacterial infection in my intestine,” Murphy said. “It’s called ‘C-Diff.” I didn’t know what it was, and I didn’t have any experience with it. I relied on my team to really walk me through that process. This was a team that I had for years. These were guys who had advised me in all matters pertaining to my health for the last five fights.

“So, unfortunately, I was not advised correctly on what ‘C-Diff’ was and how to treat it. I was told to take some probiotics and that would fix it…and that is not the right advice. When I showed up to fight week, I was very, very weak. I was very drained, mentally and physically. I was not myself. I was in no shape to be competing and I just kept telling myself that I could get through this.

“But I really wasn’t, and it was dangerous for me to be competing. There was a chance I could’ve gone into sepsis… and not only did it put me at risk, but it put Valentina at risk and athletes that shared the hotel with us that week at risk. And that’s absolutely not okay.

“Had I known that, I wouldn’t have come,” Murphy continued. “It’s one thing to say I’ll get through this… it’s something else to put other people’s health at risk. I should have withdrawn from that fight. I should not have been in the Octagon that night. I 100% wish I had withdrawn from that fight.”

‘C-Diff’, otherwise known as Clostridioides difficile, is a germ that causes severe gastrointestinal issues and infects about a half million Americans each year. In some cases, Murphy and other people who are infected can get infected again shortly after being cured.

Murphy admitted that while there are certain foods she can’t eat now, she feels 100% entering her fight with Tate. A win over the former 135lb champion could be enough to propel her to another title shot.

Murphy may have a newfound appreciation for fighting after fighting for her life with her recent infection. She’ll look to make a statement this weekend at UFC Long Island.

Do you feel the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy fight would’ve been different if Murphy was at full strength?