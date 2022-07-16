MMA Twitter Reacts To Amanda Lemos’ Submission Of Waterson

UFC strawweight contender Amanda Lemos bounced back in a big way with a second-round submission of Michelle Waterson at UFC Long Island.

Lemos showcased her power in her hands against Waterson on the feet. After a back-and-forth opening round, Waterson took down Lemos and seemed to be finding a rhythm in the fight.

But Lemos used her crafty Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to stifle Waterson’s advances and get her neck. She secured a guillotine choke on Waterson which forced a tap, despite the referee not seeing it immediately.

Lemos is back in the strawweight title picture following a loss to former champion Jéssica Andrade earlier this year. Her performance earned the praise from the MMA community.

MMA Twitter Praises Amanda Lemos’ Win Over Michelle Waterson

That Lemos power is something else. That’s a big way to bounce back over a vet like Michelle. #UFCLongIsland — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 16, 2022

Thank god Waterson didn't pull a Lindland. Beautiful Guillotine by Lemos. #UFCLongIsland — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) July 16, 2022

Wow. Waterson-Gomez tapped out, the referee Kevin MacDonald didn't see it and Lemos stopped the choke. MacDonald didn't stop the fight, but Waterson-Gomez admitted she tapped and that was the finish. #UFCLongIsland — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 16, 2022

Great bounce back win by Lemos. Strong performance in shutting down a veteran in Waterson-Gomez #UFCLongIsland — Gabriel Gonzalez (@DoubleGonTV) July 16, 2022

did the ref ever "officially" stop the fight? — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) July 16, 2022

Wow. Amando Lemos was a great sport as she caught Michelle Waterson-Gomez in a Guillotine Choke and Waterson-Gomez tapped on the opposite side that ref Kevin McDonald was on. #UFCLongIsland — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) July 16, 2022

Guillotine was tight. Looked like Waterson-Gomez did the right escape but a bit too late and carrying her likely only made it tighter. Nice win for Lemos. #UFCLongIsland — Carbazel MMA (@Carbazel) July 16, 2022

#UFCLongIsland Wild moment as Lemos locks on a guillotine and Waterson-Gomez taps on the away side from the ref. Both fighters stop and acknowledge the action so winner: Amanda Lemos! — Jeremy York (@TheImpact99) July 16, 2022

Lemos had won five straight before the loss to Andrade back in April. She has defeated the likes of Angela Hill, Livinha Souza, and Miranda Granger in the Octagon.

Lemos presents a well-rounded skillset that presents a lot of problems for a chunk of strawweight contenders. Her win over a veteran like Waterson is sure to put the rest of the division on notice.

Lemos should get another big assignment for her next fight, potentially returning by the end of the year.

Were you surprised by Amanda Lemos’ win over Michelle Waterson?