MMA Twitter Reacts To Amanda Lemos’ Submission Of Waterson

UFC strawweight contender Amanda Lemos bounced back in a big way with a second-round submission of Michelle Waterson at UFC Long Island.
Lemos showcased her power in her hands against Waterson on the feet. After a back-and-forth opening round, Waterson took down Lemos and seemed to be finding a rhythm in the fight.
But Lemos used her crafty Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to stifle Waterson’s advances and get her neck. She secured a guillotine choke on Waterson which forced a tap, despite the referee not seeing it immediately.
Lemos is back in the strawweight title picture following a loss to former champion Jéssica Andrade earlier this year. Her performance earned the praise from the MMA community.
MMA Twitter Praises Amanda Lemos’ Win Over Michelle Waterson
Lemos had won five straight before the loss to Andrade back in April. She has defeated the likes of Angela Hill, Livinha Souza, and Miranda Granger in the Octagon.
Lemos presents a well-rounded skillset that presents a lot of problems for a chunk of strawweight contenders. Her win over a veteran like Waterson is sure to put the rest of the division on notice.
Lemos should get another big assignment for her next fight, potentially returning by the end of the year.
Were you surprised by Amanda Lemos’ win over Michelle Waterson?