Lewis On Pavlovich: “You Didn’t Know Who He Was, Either”

Derrick Lewis has never been particular about opponents during his UFC career, to the point where sometimes he’ll accept a fight without even knowing who the person is.

“The Black Beast” is scheduled to face Sergei Pavlovich as part of the main card of UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas. Pavlovich’s only career loss came in his UFC debut against Alistair Overeem, and since then the Russian has finished all 3 of his opponents in the first round.

Lewis was asked at the UFC 277 media day if he had any idea who Pavlovich was when he was offered the fight, and 37-year-old didn’t hesitate in his reply.

“You already know, you didn’t know who he was either,” Lewis answered. “Trying to ask me like I didn’t know who he was. I still don’t know who he is. Does he speak English?”

The UFC’s All-Time Knockout Leader

Even if he may not know every heavyweight on the roster, it’s hard to argue with the results Lewis has produced during his UFC career.

This bout with Pavlovich will be his 25th for the promotion, and his first-round stoppage of Chris Daukaus last year moved him into sole possession of the most knockout wins in UFC history with 13.

Lewis’s response to the initial Pavlovich question prompted a follow-up on if he ever bothers to double-check on opponents before accepting fights, which he answered just as candidly.

Lewis earned his record-setting 13th knockout in the UFC against Chris Daukaus.

“It really don’t matter, you know. I’ve fought everyone. I’ve fought guys that should be champions, and I’ve fought guys that should be a reporter for MMA Junkie. But, I’ve fought everyone. So it don’t matter. I don’t care, I‘m not the best fighter, you know. So I don’t go out there thinking I’m the best fighter, either. It don’t matter to me, I don’t care.”

The 37-year-old will be looking to rebound from a loss to Tai Tuivasa earlier this year when he enters the cage in his home state tonight.

The UFC 277 main card also features a pair of high-stakes rematches, as Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will fight for the UFC’s interim flyweight belt and Amanda Nunes will try to reclaim her women’s bantamweight title against Julianna Peña in the main event.

What do you think of Lewis’s response when he was asked if he knew who Sergei Pavlovich was before accepting a fight with him?