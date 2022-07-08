Former UFC Fighter Luis Peña Set To Face Will Brooks In XMMA 5 Main

Former UFC lightweight Luis Peña is set to make his return against former Bellator titleholder Will Brooks at XMMA 5 on July 23.

MMA Island was the first to report the news of the booking.

Peña fought twice in two weeks earlier this year, losing in a boxing match to Morgan Griggie before earning a first-round knockout over Gustavo Wurlitzer at Titan FC 77. He was released from the UFC following a win over Alex Munoz in April 2021.

Brooks has won three in a row since a loss to former UFC veteran Gleison Tibau at Battlefield FC 2. He also enjoyed stints in the UFC and PFL following a lightweight title reign in Bellator.

Brooks has also fought the likes of Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira during his career.

Luis Peña Continues To Get MMA Activity Despite Recent Legal Issues

Peña’s legal issues began in June 2021 when he was arrested on battery and robbery charges. Back in October, Peña was arrested for allegedly assaulting two women, including his girlfriend, in Florida.

He recently plead not guilty to the two misdemeanor battery charges stemming from the incident.

Peña was also arrested in November on battery, criminal mischief, battery causing bodily harm, and touching or striking battery or domestic violence charges.

Peña and Brooks will fight at a catchweight of 160lbs in the XMMA 5 headliner in Columbia, SC.

What are your thoughts on the Luis Peña vs. Will Brooks matchup?