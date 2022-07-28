Mackenzie Dern Makes Her Prediction For Peña vs. Nunes 2

Mackenzie Dern is explaining what she feels will happen in the main event of UFC 277.

The upcoming UFC bantamweight title fight between champion Julianna Peña and former champ Amanda Nunes has people talking. The nature of the first fight, with Peña coming in as such an underdog and winning shocked many. This time around, more people are surly picking Peña to win after what happened in December, but Nunes is still a sizable favorite at this time in the rematch.

Interest in this bantamweight bout can be felt in all the divisions of the UFC. One UFC strawweight who has been rising up the rankings is laying out her prediction. With no horse in the race, Dern shed some light on why she thinks the champ will fall at UFC 277

Mackenzie Dern Is Picking The Former Champion To Return To Glory At UFC 277

Mackenzie Dern

“I think it’s going to be “And New,” Dern said to The Schmo. “I thought that Amanda was going to win the first one, I was surprised. I know that Julianna, she’s a dog, man. She can hang in there, she stays in her face, but I defiantly think Amanda’s going to come with a different motivation now and she’s going to fix any mistakes she felt from that last fight.”

Dern has a win over a Nunes herself, although not Amanda. She defeated Nina Nunes back in 2021 on her mission for a strawweight title. Dern has her next bout all set as she will take on Yan Xiaonan as the main event for the Oct. 1 UFC on ESPN+ 69 event.

Dern is currently ranked fourth in the 115-pound division and keeping a close eye on the women above her. She could be inching her way to a title shot of her own with a win the next time out.

Do you agree with Dern that Nunes will defeat Julianna Peña at UFC 277?