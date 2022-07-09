Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan To Headline UFC Fight Night October 1

Top-five women’s strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan will clash in the main event of a UFC Fight Night on October 1.

The location of the matchup, which was first reported by ESPN, and the remainder of the fight card are yet to be determined.

Dern will go into the fight with renewed confidence after securing a decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 in April. The 29-year-old has won five of her last six, with her only loss coming to Marina Rodriguez in October last year.

Mackenzie Dern, left, lost via unanimous decision to Marina Rodriguez in October last year.

Xiaonan will be looking to get back in the win column against Dern after back-to-back losses to Marina Rodriguez and Carla Esparza. Prior to her current skid, the 33-year-old Chinese was riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak, which included six UFC wins against the likes of Angela Hill, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Cláudia Gadelha.

Xiaonan Yan had her 13-fight unbeaten streak snapped after losing via TKO to Carla Esparza in May last year.

Who do you think will get their hand raised—Mackenzie Dern or Xiaonan Yan?