Islam Makhachev Accepts Michael Chandler’s Vacant Title Pitch

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev is willing to face Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight title instead of Charles Oliveira.

Makhachev has won 10 fights in a row since the lone defeat of his career to Adriano Martins at UFC 192. He has most recently defeated the likes of Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, and Thiago Moisés in the Octagon.

Makhachev seems to be the next man in line for a lightweight title shot against the top contender Oliveira. Leading up to his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, Oliveira missed championship weight and was stripped of his belt.

After defeating Gaethje via first-round submission at UFC 274, Oliveira called out former UFC champion Conor McGregor for his next challenge in the Octagon. McGregor is expected to be ready to return either later this year or early next year.

Chandler, who is coming off of an impressive win of his own against Tony Ferguson, is willing to fight Makhachev for the vacant title so that Oliveira can face McGregor in a big-money fight.

Islam Makhachev Is Game For Michael Chandler Fight Next For The Title

After getting word of Chandler’s idea to make all sides happy, Makhachev responded in a tweet.

“Easy money…title is the goal, no matter who. Let’s go [Michael Chandler],” Makhachev tweeted.

Oliveira and Makhachev had initially been linked to a potential showdown in Abu Dhabi for UFC 281 on October 22nd. However, Oliveira is hesitant to sign on the dotted line for a fight in Abu Dhabi unless the UFC pays him a high price.

Makhachev, a top protégé of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, has called for a lightweight title shot for months. He may finally get his opportunity against either Chandler or Oliveira later this year.

Would you like to see Islam Makhachev face Michael Chandler next for the vacant lightweight title?