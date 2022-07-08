Masvidal Has A Test For McGregor To Prove He’s A “Real BMF”

If a bout between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor is to happen, “Gamebred” wants to ensure that it happens under BMF rules.

While “BMF” rules, by nature, are non-conforming, Masvidal has come forward to provide some clarity into what they might look like. In particular, he has laid out what amounts to both a challenge and a rulebook to Conor McGregor under BMF statutes.

In essence, it comes down to the common American expression, “put up or shut up” before the victor collects up (h/t The Sun).

“I’d bring out the BMF belt only for a bad motherf***er and some cash money,” McGregor said of a potential bout against McGregor. “You a bad motherf***er and you got some money? Let’s put some money. Let’s get a little escrow going, you know?

“I put a couple million aside, you put a couple million aside, and it comes with the belt. It’s a cherry on top. That’s what a bad motherfucker would do is get this money. So it’s there, you know, but it has to be right, under my stipulations and with that belt, I’m like a f***ing tyrant.”

Will Masvidal vs. McGregor Become A Reality?

Of course, this isn’t the first time Masvidal has challenged McGregor. In fact, the BMF once pulled up to a McGregor fight (UFC 246/Cerrone) rocking a Versace robe, as inspired by attire McGregor wore during the leadup of his 2017 bout against Floyd Mayweather.

Who Wore It Better? (h/t ScrapDigest)

Nevertheless, Masvidal isn’t the only person to challenge McGregor to a bout as of late. He’s in very packed company at that party. Even Charles Oliveira, the “unofficial” UFC lightweight champion, if you will, has insisted on fighting McGregor next, perhaps at the expense of an actual title fight to regain the championship he lost via UFC 274 weight miss.

The latest update has a McGregor return estimated to be around early 2023. Meanwhile, Masvidal is currently battling legal issues after allegedly battering rival Colby Covington on the streets of Miami earlier this year.

