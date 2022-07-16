Fighters React To Matt Schnell’s Wild Win At UFC Long Island

After appearing to be a punch away from being finished, UFC flyweight contender Matt Schnell rallied for a first-round finish at UFC Long Island.

Schnell finished Sumudaerji in the second round of their UFC Long Island bout. However, it was anything but an easy night in the Octagon for the veteran.

Sumudaerji had his way on the feet in the opening round, battering Schnell with his boxing. Despite being bloodied and wobbled, Schnell pushed forward and somehow was able to make it to Round 2 after nearly getting finished.

Round 2 swung in Schnell’s direction with his ground game after some back-and-forth exchanges in the early seconds. In the final minute of the round, Schnell secured the triangle choke to pull off one of the craziest victories in recent UFC history.

Many UFC stars had plenty to say about Schnell’s performance.

UFC Fighters Praise Matt Schnell’s Toughness, Grit En Route To Comeback Win

Those put on a great show 🤩🙏🏽 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 16, 2022

#UFCLongIsland That second stanza was absolutely INSANE



Congrats Matt Schnell — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 16, 2022

Schnell a dog was on straight demon time — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 16, 2022

So many crazy things about this fight! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2022

Give him 5 min on the mic — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 16, 2022

Bloodsport — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2022

What a poetic ending to the fight! #UFCLongIsland — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 16, 2022

Sick comeback schnell got that dog in him #UFCLongIsland — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 16, 2022

How tough is Schnell! what W finish. He was so quick t recovering after being wobbled constantly. 👏🏻👏🏻 #UFCLongIsland — Davey Grant (@DaveyGrantMMA) July 16, 2022

Schnell had lost back-to-back fights to Brandon Royval and Rogério Bontorin entering the fight with Sumudaerji. He had also had three separate fights with Alex Perez canceled, including at UFC 269 due to medical concerns following his weight cut.

Schnell remains in the UFC flyweight title picture and is a frontrunner for one of the most remarkable performances of 2022.

What was your reaction to Matt Schnell’s comeback win over Sumudaerji?