Maycee Barber To Erin Blanchfield: “Why Would I Fight You?”

Maycee Barber is not looking to accept Erin Blanchfield’s callout at this time.

UFC flyweight Maycee Barber is coming off one of the biggest wins of her career. Earlier this month, Barber took down the number ten ranked Jessica Eye at UFC 276. With the win, Barber took Eye’s top ten ranking and is now in a position to ask for top opponents.

In the past, Barber has been called out by some other fighters looking to improve their own rankings, in particular, Erin Blanchfield and Casey O’Neil.

With the recent win, Barber leapfrogged both O’Neil and Blanchfield so perhaps the matchups no longer look pleasing to her. She spoke a bit about this during her post-fight presser.

“I want to like address something with people that are calling her (O’Neil) out and saying she backed out. I know that Casey O’Neill is not just trying to back out with fights. I know that she was coming on to fight Jessica Eye and she tore her ACL and that sucks. Like, that freaking sucks. I’ve been there, done that, and it’s terrible.

“But, you know, I know that she has a road of recovery along with her and when she gets back, who knows where she’ll be in the rankings. Who knows where I will be? Like I said in my other interviews, you know, I’m working forward, I’m not working backwards. So she’s right behind me. I don’t really want to fight that fight.

“Same thing with Erin Blanchfield. She called me out and it’s like, why would I fight you? Like you have two fights or two or three whatever, why would I fight you? It makes absolutely zero sense for me but when the time comes and they both have wins, I’ll gladly beat them up, too.”

Barber Is Keeping Her Eyes On The Prize And Wants To Earn A Title Shot

Barber is eyeing the title one day. She was outspoken early in her career wanting to become the youngest UFC champion ever, now she is hoping to follow the path that takes her to the top. She mentioned wanting to continue working on her game and taking maybe one or more fights before finally getting a title shot. Now that she is in the top ten, she is certainly on the right path.

Barber and Blanchfield were scheduled to meet each other late in 2021, but that fight fell through. If both continue to rise up the ranks there could be a good chance of them stepping into the cage together in the future.

