Maycee Barber Sets New History-Making Goal For Herself

Maycee Barber is setting a new history-making goal for herself.

Initially, Barber wanted to break Jon Jones‘ record of becoming the youngest UFC champion in history. Jones won the UFC light heavyweight title from Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at the age of 23. However, now at 24-years-old, Barber has missed her window.

Maycee Barber Eying New Historic Goal

Now, Barber is setting a new goal for herself. To become the youngest female champion in UFC history. Speaking on “The MMA Hour,” Barber explained why she likes to set such lofty goals for herself, and has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

“For me, it’s not gonna be this one-and-done thing. I set the goal for Jon Jones’ record because I wanted something for myself to work towards. I don’t want to set small goals and try to just bust them over. I want to set big goals and chase those goals.

“And if I don’t reach them, at least I was chasing something big. And with that, it’s also something for people to follow along with. I might not beat Jon Jones’ record. Obviously, I’ve passed that time. But that doesn’t mean I can’t be the youngest female champion.”

PHOTO: FIRSTSPORTZ

The current record for youngest female champion in UFC history is currently held by Rose Namajunas, who was approximately 25 years old and four months when she won the strawweight title at UFC 217 over Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Barber is currently 24 and two months.

Barber currently competed in the UFC women’s flyweight division. She’s the No. 10-ranked flyweight in the promotion. Throughout her UFC tenure Barber has only lost twice inside the Octagon.

Currently, she’s on a three-fight win streak, hoping to soon earn a shot at division champion Valentina Shevchenko. Her latest win resulted in a unanimous decision victory over Jessica Eye at UFC 276.

What do you think about Maycee Barber and her new history-making goal? Do you think she’ll achieve it? Let us know in the comments!