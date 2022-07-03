MMA World Reacts To Maycee Barber’s UFC 276 Win, Eye’s Retirement

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber earned her third straight victory over the veteran Jessica Eye at UFC 276.

Barber used her clinch work to stifle Eye’s advances from beginning to end. She also showed a clear speed advantage with her stand-up and kept Eye at range.

After three rounds of action, Barber earned a unanimous decision win over Eye (29-28 x2, 30-27). She will likely move into the flyweight Top 10 when the next UFC rankings are released.

Following her fourth-straight defeat, the 35-year-old Eye announced her retirement from MMA. She made her debut with the UFC back at UFC 166 against Sarah Kaufman.

MMA Twitter Speaks Out On Maycee Barber’s Performance And Jessica Eye’s Retirement

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Barber’s impressive win and Eye leaving her gloves in the Octagon.

Congrats @MayceeBarber ! Since I gifted you that win it’s only fair we meet 🙋🏻‍♀️ See you next year ! #UFC276 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 2, 2022

Way to go out there and FIGHT!!! @MayceeBarber #UFC276 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) July 2, 2022

Jessica eye gonna Jessica eye… — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 2, 2022

A lot of back n forth but I think Barber won RDs 1&3. #UFC276 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 2, 2022

Macy is just a step ahead everywhere — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 2, 2022

Ok, let's be honest. Eye will come back within a year, right? #UFC276 — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) July 2, 2022

After calling it a career at #UFC267, @jessicaevileye walks past press row one final time. pic.twitter.com/CWg3CgoE03 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) July 2, 2022

Clinch clinic here, these lady’s are working #UFC274 — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) July 2, 2022

Maycee is meannnn in the clinch. Framing off the face, elbows, not accepting back against cage. 🥴🔥🔥 — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) July 2, 2022

You already know! Those elbows! — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) July 2, 2022

Despite the discrepancy in fighting experience, Barber was able to outclass Eye in most facets of the fight. She downplayed Eye’s experience earlier during fight week and proved to be a tough matchup for her.

The 24-year-old Barber looks like a potential star at 125lbs with her recent victories inside the cage. As for Eye, she wraps up a career that featured wins over the likes of Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo, as well as a flyweight title shot against Valentina Shevchenko.

Are you surprised by Maycee Barber’s win and Jessica Eye announcing her retirement?