MMA World Reacts To Maycee Barber’s UFC 276 Win, Eye’s Retirement

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber earned her third straight victory over the veteran Jessica Eye at UFC 276.
Barber used her clinch work to stifle Eye’s advances from beginning to end. She also showed a clear speed advantage with her stand-up and kept Eye at range.
After three rounds of action, Barber earned a unanimous decision win over Eye (29-28 x2, 30-27). She will likely move into the flyweight Top 10 when the next UFC rankings are released.
Following her fourth-straight defeat, the 35-year-old Eye announced her retirement from MMA. She made her debut with the UFC back at UFC 166 against Sarah Kaufman.
MMA Twitter Speaks Out On Maycee Barber’s Performance And Jessica Eye’s Retirement
Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Barber’s impressive win and Eye leaving her gloves in the Octagon.
Despite the discrepancy in fighting experience, Barber was able to outclass Eye in most facets of the fight. She downplayed Eye’s experience earlier during fight week and proved to be a tough matchup for her.
The 24-year-old Barber looks like a potential star at 125lbs with her recent victories inside the cage. As for Eye, she wraps up a career that featured wins over the likes of Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo, as well as a flyweight title shot against Valentina Shevchenko.
Are you surprised by Maycee Barber’s win and Jessica Eye announcing her retirement?