Maycee Barber: Valentina Shevchenko Is Being Exposed

Maycee Barber thinks Champion Valentina Shevchenko has been exposed.

Fresh off her big win over Jessica Eye at UFC 276, Maycee Barber is looking to what could be lying ahead for the young upcoming star. Barber, at 24 years old, is moving her way up the flyweight rankings. Before the fight with Eye, Barber was ranked at number 13, and after the latest rankings report, she is now ranked #10.

Barber notoriously claimed early in her career that she would become the youngest UFC champion ever. Now at 24, that is no longer possible, but Barber is still on a quest to become the champion and if that means stepping in against champion Valentina Shevchenko, Barber feels she has the skills to win.

“I feel like I don’t want to rush things, the moment will present itself, it will happen when it happens,” she said during the post-fight presser. “If it’s one fight great, two fights, great. I truly believe that I can beat the champion and she’s being exposed more and more with every fight that she has and we’re going to continue to expose that and I’m going to continue to grind and chase that title. So when it happens, not if it happens but when it happens, I’ll be ready.”

Maycee Barber Belives She Has The Mental Fortitude To Become A Champion Today

Barber is now on a three-fight winning streak. After beginning her UFC career with four straight TKO victories, she has won her last three by way of decision. Barber knows that she needs to continue working on her skills, but mentally she thinks she is ready to hold that gold UFC belt. And not only that, she feels that the champion is being exposed in each fight.

“I feel like I am continuing to evolve. I’m continuing to grind and her holes are continuing to be exposed,” she said. “Talia Santos had she not got that head clash thing you know and her eye being swollen I honestly think she would be the champion right now.

“Everything’s evolving, everything’s changing but for me right now I’m chasing it and I’m growing, and right now do I feel like I’m ready right now? I don’t think so. I feel like I need to continue to sharpen up my striking, I need to continue to sharpen up my game, I need to continue to sharpen up my wrestling. But mentally, do I believe I could be the champion today? Absolutely.”

Barber is no longer in a rush to become the champion and will need to put in the work to continue her climb up the rankings. She should be able to secure a top-ten opponent her next time out. And maybe with a big win, title contention talks could be in her future.

