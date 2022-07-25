McCann Reveals Distress Pimblett Was Under Pre-UFC London

UFC flyweight Molly McCann says her good friend and teammate Paddy Pimblett was battling more than Jordan Leavitt at UFC London this weekend.

Pimblett won his third straight UFC fight by submitting Leavitt in Round 2 at The O2 Arena on Saturday. After a strong end to the opening round, Pimblett got Leavitt’s neck and sunk in the rear-naked choke to clinch the victory.

The often-brash Pimblett showed a different side to his persona during his post-fight interview. He used a portion of his Octagon interview to address the stigma of mental health following the suicide of one of his friends, along with paying tribute to a young fan who recently passed away.

McCann and Pimblett have been virtually inseparable during their young UFC careers. Before, during, and after their back-to-back wins in London, the two prospects have been seen supporting one another relentlessly as both look to climb towards title contention.

But as Pimblett dealt with a series of tragedies away from the Octagon, McCann revealed why his most recent victory is arguably the most meaningful of his career.

Molly McCann Explains Paddy Pimblett’s Recent Emotional Roller Coaster

© Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports



During their UFC London post-fight press conference, McCann praised Pimblett for being able to keep himself together amidst recent emotional turmoil.

“No one knows the reality of what’s gone on,” McCann said of Pimblett’s pre-fight emotions. “Paddy’s made a real close connection with a four-year-old who had a brain tumor who passed away a couple of weeks ago. We went to the funeral and paid our respects. And then Friday morning, 3 a.m. someone messaged him that one of his best mates had killed themselves.

“Could you imagine being Patrick Pimblett, coming out with this reception, and having to deliver when you’re dealing with that on your heart? When he gave that message in front of all of yous, he’s being honest and he’s told you everything about mental health… please believe me, he shows us all that he’s iron. No one can break this boy and I genuinely believe that no one can penetrate that. He shows you that no matter what, two deaths in two weeks, he can overcome anything.”

Entering UFC London, Pimblett earned back-to-back first-round finishes over Kazula Vargas and Luigi Vendramini. He signed with the UFC last year as arguably the promotion’s biggest acquisition of 2021 following an impressive run in Cage Warriors.

Pimblett’s pre-fight circumstances reveal that fighters deal with more than just the physical tolls of a full training camp ahead of a fight. Athletes are often treated as superheroes, but Pimblett shows that even the most confident athletes are still human.

