Watch: McGregor Shows Off Healed Ankle In Tempter Tantrum

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor tends to avoid wearing a shirt when he’s out doing any number of public activities, but it appears that’s not the only article of clothing he has an issue with.

The former two-division UFC champion turned 34 on July 14, and this year the Irishman celebrated his birthday in Ibiza, Spain. McGregor made sure to document the occasion and subsequent revelry on social media, but another clip shows a far less celebratory moment from the party.

The video shows McGregor standing by a railing in the VIP section with a drink in his hand when someone from off-camera throws a hat that bounces off his shoulder. The 34-year-old acknowledged the thrower with an open-mouthed smile and sarcastic thumbs up before promptly stomping on the hat and turning away.

Conor McGregor gets a hat thrown at him while party and stomps on it 😂 pic.twitter.com/C5WMmLQAjg — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) July 17, 2022

While there don’t seem to be any adverse repercussions from this particular exchange, this isn’t the first time McGregor has stomped on something belonging to another person.

The Irishman has had no shortage of legal troubles in recent years, including fighting with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards and most recently his alleged assault of an Italian DJ.

One bright spot from the video is that the healing process for McGregor’s left leg appears to be going well considering how confidently he stomped on the hat. His last appearance against Dustin Poirier ended after one round due to a broken ankle, which was the Irishman’s second-straight loss to “The Diamond” in his only fights of 2021.

Nothing has been officially booked for McGregor’s return to action, but there’s been no shortage of fighters trying to call him out while he’s also teased a possible return to the boxing ring.

What do you think of McGregor’s reaction to having a hat thrown at him while celebrating his birthday in Spain?