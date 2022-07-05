Conor McGregor Reacts To Khabib’s UFC Hall of Fame Induction

MMA superstar Conor McGregor has reacted with disdain following arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame last week.

One of the highlights and staples of International Fight Week is the UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony, which sees fighters and bouts commemorated. Headlining the 2022 class in Las Vegas last Thursday was Khabib, widely considered one of the leading contenders in the GOAT debate, having amassed a 29-0 record and captured the lightweight gold before his retirement in late 2020.

But while the Dagestani’s induction drew praise and respect for his career, he of course didn’t receive either from a certain Irishman.

As he so often does, McGregor woke up on Tuesday and chose social media violence. While Khabib, who he fell to via submission in 2018, is often the brunt of his tweet-and-delete sprees, this time, the “Notorious” and controversial former champ-champ had a new topic to discuss.

Responding to his foe’s HOF induction, McGregor re-posted a tweet that he’d uploaded following the post-fight brawl at UFC 229. The attached image captures the moment McGregor threw hands with Khabib’s cousin, Abubakar, inside the Octagon, with the caption breaking down the shot he caught the Russian with.

McGregor’s message was short and sweet: “Stick that in the hall of fame.”

Bang of shite off them all. Stick that in the hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/CxVNdMv3Fd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 5, 2022

In another tweet, Conor McGregor posted an image of Khabib on stage during the ceremony. Partially covering him is the advertisement for the Irishman’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, which is often featured during UFC broadcasts.

Khabib, who is a practising Muslim, does not consume alcohol. During a press conference prior to UFC 229, “The Eagle” criticized a fan who addressed him with common Muslim greeting, “As-salamu alaykum” whilst also congratulating McGregor on the success of his alcoholic beverage, suggesting that the two contradicted each other.

Judging by McGregor’s recent tweet, it doesn’t seem like he’s forgotten.

Proper Twelve, proud maker of the ufc hof show! Call me The HOFF 🏖 @properwhiskey 🥃 pic.twitter.com/sWAooyrx9N — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 5, 2022

“Proper Twelve, proud maker of the ufc hot show! Call me The HOFF @properwhiskey”

McGregor Looks Forward To Own HOF Induction, Claims To Be A “Shoe In”

Aside from taking further shots at Khabib, which has become a common theme ever since the pair’s feud began to develop, McGregor also took time to reflect on his own claim to a future UFC Hall of Fame induction.

After joining the promotion in 2013, the Irishman went to work developing himself into the sport’s biggest superstar. He accomplished that feat with title crownings at both featherweight and lightweight, with the former marking the fastest championship victory in UFC history.

While his Octagon form has dipped in recent years, McGregor has no doubt that his achievements in the sport, which includes becoming the UFC’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion, has made him a “shoe in” for the HOF.

However, he added that there are more chapters to be added to his cage book first.

Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 5, 2022

“Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in,” McGregor wrote. “First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer.”

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a gruesome leg break last July. But having progressed well in his recovery and returned to training, the Dublin native has been looking ahead to a return in recent times, which latest reports suggest could come early in 2023.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor? Is he a “shoe-in” for the UFC Hall of Fame?