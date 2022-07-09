(Archives) McGregor: Poirier Didn’t Knock Me Down At UFC 257 (2021)

On this day last year, we ran a story about Conor McGregor presenting an argument that Dustin Poirier never earned a knockdown in their UFC 257 bout.

On the night of January 24, 2021, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fought for the second time. Poirier avenged his initial loss to McGregor years prior, this time winning via TKO.

Prior to the TKO via ground-and-pound, it appeared as though Poirier earned a knockdown of McGregor. What follows is McGregor’s argument to the contrary.

Latest News

At UFC 264, Poirier and McGregor would fight for a third time. This time, it was a doctor’s stoppage that ended the bout when McGregor suffered leg fractures.

With a somewhat inconclusive finish, some thought that there could be a fourth bout between the two rivals, especially considering the highly contentious buildup to their trilogy bout. However, the latest news between the two fighters shows that this likely won’t be next.

For Conor McGregor, his return is rumored to be on pace for early 2023, and he has stated that he intends on debuting at welterweight, with his sights set on champion Kamaru Usman. There are also rumblings that the UFC would prefer to pair him against Nate Diaz if Diaz is still under contract.

Dustin Poirier has wanted to fight Nate Diaz as well, but those talks fell apart. Now, Poirier has expressed interest in a grudge match with Colby Covington, but he has also hinted at an openness to fighting lightweight Michael Chandler.

Poirier and Chandler were engaged in a confrontation in the audience at UFC 276 last weekend, and the two have exchanged words in the past, so that bout would have all the makings of a grudge match.

On This Day One Year Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JULY 9, 2021, 6:44 PM]

Headline: McGregor: Poirier Didn’t Really Knock Me Down At UFC 257

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Conor McGregor doesn’t think Dustin Poirier truly scored a knockdown against him in their rematch.

Back in January, McGregor and Poirier shared the Octagon a second time in the main event of UFC 257. Back in 2014, the “Notorious” one defeated “The Diamond” via first-round TKO. The rematch played out far differently with Poirier scoring the second-round knockout.

One key factor to Poirier’s win was his execution of the calf kicks. Poirier then landed a punch to the head, dropping McGregor. He then connected with a follow-up punch for the finish.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, McGregor dismissed Poirier’s knockdown in their second encounter.

“I thought I looked well in the position I ended up in. I was looking like I was relaxing almost. I was happy with it. It is what it is. The leg was immobilized. I was on the back foot against the cage and I couldn’t bear weight on my right leg. The knockdown wasn’t even a knockdown. It was just a right hook that stepped me on the leg that was immobilized and I went down, and it was the shot that followed that (that ended the fight). But it was a flash. I was up in seconds. I was alert, everything.

“Remember when I bounced his head off the canvas like a basketball back in the day, he jumped up and he was looking at Herb Dean didn’t know what the fuck was going on. I jumped up and knew what was going on. It is what it is. It’s the fight business.”

McGregor and Poirier will once again go one-on-one this Saturday night (July 10). The lightweight battle will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC 264 this weekend.