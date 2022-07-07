Watch: Michael Chandler Performs Britney Spears On The Masked Singer Live

Michael Chandler might have a fallback career as a singer after his fighting career is over.

Michael Chandler is a man on a mission in the UFC. He is in the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings and he is determined to get another shot at the title. However, in his spare time, he can often be seen spending time with family and having fun.

Recently, Chandler shared a video on his personal Instgram page showing a different side of himself: his performer side.

While in Nashville, Chandler was brought on stage as a part of The Masked Singer Live performance, a world tour show based on the popular TV series where celebrities are dressed in costume and must sing for the crowd. On the show, the judges must guess who the celebrity is. This time it was the UFC’s own Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler Is The Masked Singer

Michael Chandler was singing Britney Spears on The Masked Singer Live in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/SYmEAB16yY — Nicole Bosco (@NikBos) July 7, 2022

Chandler was dressed as what looked like some sort of robot and he was singing “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears with some dancing thrown in. At the end of the performance, he was unmasked by superstar singer Natasha Bedingfield and the crowd went wild. His performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville was a far spin from where he was just last week.

At the UFC 276 event on Saturday night, Chandler was seen in an altercation with Dustin Poirier while both men were there to watch a night of fights. On the Masked Singer stage, however, the world was treated to “Iron” Mike’s softer side.

What do you think of Michael Chandler’s singing voice and performance on The Masked Singer Live?