Michael Chandler Reveals Failure To End Nate Diaz’s Layoff

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is interested in a fight with Nate Diaz for the Stockton star’s last potential fight in the Octagon.

Chandler most recently knocked out former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson via a second-round head kick at UFC 274 earlier this year. He called for a rematch with Charles Oliveira following the win along with a potential big-money fight against Conor McGregor.

Chandler has proven to be as game as they come when it comes to the UFC roster. In just his second fight in the Octagon, he fought Oliveira for the then-vacant lightweight title, nearly finishing him in the first round.

Chandler’s stock has risen following the knockout of Ferguson, and he has his eyes set on a potential fight with the disgruntled Diaz. Amidst an ongoing contract dispute, Diaz has been at odds with the UFC brass and has requested to be released.

Diaz’s contract expiration date is reported to be October 19th, but Chandler is willing to fight him before he leaves the promotion.

Michael Chandler Open To Matchup With Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler (Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

In a recent tweet, Chandler responded to a fan who hinted that if Diaz wanted a fight, Chandler would be a willing adversary.

“I’ve been trying….” Chandler tweeted.

Diaz has had no shortage of potential opponents for his last UFC fight. Bryan Barberena, Dustin Poirier, and Vicente Luque are just a few of the names who have expressed interest in a fight with him.

Diaz hasn’t competed since a loss to Leon Edwards last year at UFC 263. He’s been offered fights but hasn’t had a bout come to fruition after declining contract extensions.

If Chandler is open to moving up to welterweight, a matchup with Diaz could happen. For now, Diaz is still without a fight as the October 19th deadline fast approaches.

Do you want to see a Michael Chandler vs. Nate Diaz fight?