Fighters React To 23-Year-Old Prospect Morales’ UFC 277 TKO

23-year-old UFC welterweight Michael Morales was challenged by Adam Fugitt at UFC 277 but secured an impressive third-round TKO finish.

Morales and Fugitt went toe-to-toe to wrap up the early preliminary portion of UFC 277. Morales was looking to stay undefeated while Fugitt was filling in on short notice for Ramiz Brahimaj.

The action started in Round 1 with Fugitt finding his timing on the feet and ground. Fugitt secured an early takedown on Morales, but Morales was able to avoid damage and work his way back up to the feet near the end of the round.

Morales found a rhythm in Rounds 2 and 3 with his signature kickboxing. After catching Fugitt with a big right hand, he pressured Fugitt up against the fence before dropping him for the TKO finish.

Michael Morales Impressed His UFC Colleagues

Here’s what UFC fighters had to say on Twitter about Morales’ potential and performance at UFC 277.

Bien ganado Michael 🇪🇨🤜🏽 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 30, 2022

These fights are delivering so far 👏👏 #UFC277 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 30, 2022

Morales seems to be the more active fighter as the fight progresses. #UFC277 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) July 30, 2022

Morales honestly reminds me of myself 10 years ago!!!#UFC277 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2022

Morales came into the fight fresh off his UFC 270 debut win over Trevin Giles. He earned a shot in the UFC after earning a unanimous decision victory over Nikolay Veretennikov on Dana White‘s Contender Series last September.

Fugitt had won four fights in a row before the loss to Morales, including an upset win over the talented Solomon Renfro at LFA 125. He was making his UFC debut at UFC 277.

UFC 277 is headlined by a women’s bantamweight title rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.

What are your thoughts on Michael Morales’ potential in the UFC?