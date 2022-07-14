Michelle Waterson Shares How Donald Cerrone Got Her Into MMA

Following the retirement of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Michelle Waterson reflects on the impact he had on her.

Donald Cerrone will go down in history as one of the most liked fighters in UFC history. He was always ready to step in on short notice and save a fight card. Although he never won that elusive UFC title, he was one of the best for a very long time.

Now that Cerrone has retired from MMA, some of his fellow fighters have expresses what he means to them, most recently Michelle Waterson.

Waterson Recalls Cerrone Encouraging Her To Join A Gym And Start Training

Waterson was asked about her former training partner Cerrone at the UFC on ABC media day this week. The two used to train together at the Jackson Wink Gym in New Mexico. Waterson shared a sweet story about how Cerrone encouraged her to begin her journey in mixed martial arts.

“Donald’s actually, the one that got me into fighting,” she explained. “I was a young girl working at Hooters still doing martial arts I, he was the one that was like, you know, as the story goes, I was a ring girl and I actually watched him on a local circuit, not him, but the fight card. I was talking to the promoter, and I asked the promoter, hey, do you guys ever have female fighters? I think I’d be good at this. I’ve been doing martial arts for over 10 years.

“And the promoter kind of like didn’t really take me seriously and Donald had overheard came into my work and was like, Hey, if you’re serious about training, get your ass in the gym, and kind of the one that really introduced me to training and MMA.”

Waterson explained that she started martial arts as a child because of her older brother, but her MMA journey began with Cerrone. Now she is one of the best fighters on the planet, fighting in one of the toughest divisions in the UFC. She trains at one of the best MMA gyms in the world among some amazing athletes.

“I’ll ever be grateful for him and he’s the one that introduced me to Coach Wink and Coach Jackson out in Albuquerque and now I have a beautiful life with my husband and my daughter in Albuquerque now. He’s done that for a lot of people, he’s given people paths for a lot of people.”

Waterson will get a chance to showcase those skills she has learned over the years with Jackson and Wink this weekend against Amanda Lemos at UFC on ABC 3.

What is your favorite Donald Cerrone story?