Michelle Waterson Assures Fans “This Is Not The End” Following Loss

Michelle Waterson has addressed her fans following her loss at UFC Long Island.

This past weekend at the UFC Long Island event there were many great performances. UFC President Dana White gave out eight performance bonuses that night due to the number of great finishes and fights.

Amanda Lemos won $50,000 for her submission victory over Michelle Waterson. The loss was the second in a row for Waterson and the fourth in her last five. Despite the loss, Waterson appears to be in good spirits afterward.

She took to social media to address her fans and let them know that even though the fight didn’t go her way, she is not ready to hang up her gloves just yet.

“I’m super bummed – gutted, actually, about the loss,” Waterson said in a statement on her Instagram page via MMA Junkie. “I had an amazing camp, such amazing people around me including my teammates, coaches, my friends, my family, my loved ones helping me prepare for this camp.

Best shape I’ve ever been in my life. Mentally, I was prepared. I felt good in the fight. I felt strong, and it was that split-second opportunity that Amanda was able to capitalize on, and hat’s off to her for seeing that and taking it.”

Waterson Is Not Ready To Call It Quits On Her Career Just Yet

Waterson is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC strawweight division. Over her seven years in the UFC, she has headlined four events. At 36 years old, Waterson is one of the most experienced in the division but her time in fighting is not coming to a close just yet.

“I’m bummed, but this isn’t the end of my story. I’m not injured, I’m healthy, and I have my family. So, I’m just going to enjoy the ride and keep training. I’ll stay ready and hopefully be able to be back in there as soon as possible.”

Waterson has a layoff last year in which she was suffering from an injury that could have ended her career. Now she states that she is healthy and wants to get another fight soon. She is still a ranked fighter with drawing power and with a few wins she could find herself back in the heart of the top ten in no time.

Do you think Michelle Waterson is still a threat in the UFC strawweight division?