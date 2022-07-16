Michelle Waterson Thanks The UFC On Behalf Of Mom Fighters

Michelle Waterson is thankful to have the UFC in support of mom fighters.

When Michelle Waterson first came to the UFC her feisty, fun attitude quickly made her a fan favorite. She was a mom and a fighter and always made sure that her fans knew that it was ok to be both. Strong moms have since begun to grace the UFC more and more. Now, there are even two mom champions and perhaps Waterson can be next.

In order to get the opportunity to fight for a title, Waterson must continue to win. She has her next challenge directly ahead of her in Amanda Lemos at UFC Long Island today.

In the leadup to the event Waterson has been doing some media appearances, one in particular, on the DC & RC show, Waterson spoke about being a mom and a fighter and the support she feels from the UFC.

“It really is amazing. And you know, credit to the UFC, for giving us this platform for supporting us before, through, and after our pregnancies to continue to pursue our dreams. It is a very beautiful thing,” she said. “And I think it’s something that so many mothers out there can embrace and enjoy as well. They watch us because they get to live a little bit through us. So I think it’s a huge inspiration and a great way to bring families together.”

There Are Several Mom Fighters On The UFC Roster

Along with Waterson, there are a few UFC moms on the roster. Champions Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes are two of the most notable. There is also Miesha Tate, who is also fighting later today, and also Nina Nunes and Mackenzie Dern.

Waterson is coming off a loss her last time out against Marina Rodriguez, a tough fighter who is now in title contention talks. Waterson is currently ranked number 10 in the strawweight rankings. With a good showing today at UFC Long Island and a few more wins, perhaps she can make her way to the top of a very stacked division.

Who is your favorite UFC mom on the roster?