Miesha Tate Names The Only Difference In Peña/Nunes 2

Miesha Tate is putting on her analyst hat to take a look at Peña vs. Nunes 2.

There is an interesting rematch in the works in the UFC bantamweight division. Following their time as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, UFC Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña will be once again taking on former champ Amanda Nunes.

This bout will be the main event for the UFC 277 card happening this Saturday, July 30. Peña shocked many when she defeated Nunes the first time back in December, and now going into the rematch might have more fans on her side.

One of Peña’s biggest fans is her friend, former UFC Champion Miesha Tate. Tate was Peña’s coach on TUF when she was a cast member and they have been friends ever since. Tate is back as a current fighter on the UFC roster after some time away, but in her spare time, she is an MMA media personality. She gave her thoughts on this upcoming rematch in an interview with MMA Junkie.

“I think that, before the last fight, Julianna knew she could win, and those around her knew she could win,” Tate explained. I think the only difference in this fight, is that now Amanda knows that Julie can win, and the rest of the world knows that Julie can win. Otherwise, nothing changes.”

Miesha Tate, Julianna Peña, Ronda Rousey, Photo Credit: The Ultimate Fighter

Miesha Tate Is Expecting Nunes To Be Better Prepared This Time Around

Tate has gone up against Nunes herself and knows firsthand the kind of fighter she is. Tate expects Nunes to come into this rematch well prepared, especially since there has been some criticism of the preparedness of Nunes last time out.

“I’m sure Amanda’s gonna try to prepare differently. I would assume she’s going to prepare to be better,” Tate said. “But sometimes that poison of the mind, just knowing someone like Julie is going to be standing across the Octagon from you, it’s just not easy to deal with. There’s a lot of pressure right now on Amanda, and I don’t think there’s any on Julie.”

Tate is picking Peña to win again and stay champion. She believes in her friend so much she decided to make a move down to flyweight in order not to have to face her for the belt.

Do you think Julianna Peña will be victorious again at UFC 277?