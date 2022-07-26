Miesha Tate On Retirement: “I’m Not Going To Give Up”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is looking forward to getting back on track in her professional career after a loss to Lauren Murphy.

Tate lost in her flyweight debut to Murphy at UFC Long Island just days ago. She opted to make the move to 125lbs after a loss to Ketlen Vieira at bantamweight back in November.

While Tate looked in peak physical shape during UFC Long Island fight week, she was unable to capitalize on the move and was outpointed by Murphy from start to finish. At 35 years old, she has plenty of time to right the ship, but she knows she’ll need a win in her next fight to re-build her confidence following back-to-back losses.

Some speculated that Tate may call it a career following her loss to Murphy, but she sounds more confident than ever that she can rebound in a big way.

Miesha Tate Opts Against Retirement Despite Consecutive Losses

© Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent segment of her Sirius XM radio show, Tate explained how she’s handling the jaws of defeat better than ever before.

“I’m at a very great point in my life,” Tate said. “Not like Chapter One. Chapter One was kind of toxic and a lot of turmoil and (fighting) was like my outlet and my identity. It’s none of those things for me anymore, so as I continue to evolve – and life is great. It’s very kush and I have everything that I need. I don’t need to fight. I just want to. I want to do better than I did this time, so I’m not going to give up.

“But this is a whole new challenge. I just need to get my mindset a little bit more gritty, a little bit more right, a little bit more – ‘I’ve got to have it.’ Not just there to have fun. Like, ‘I’ve got to have it.’ I just don’t feel like I hit the nail on the head with that this time.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Tate went on to clarify that she’s undecided about whether or not she’ll try again at flyweight or return to her old stomping grounds in the bantamweight division.

Tate returned to the Octagon following a post-UFC 205 retirement with a win over Marion Reneau last July. Before that, she lost back-to-back fights to Raquel Pennington and Amanda Nunes before a five-year hiatus from the sport.

Tate hoisted a UFC belt by defeating Holly Holm at UFC 196, in one of the wildest comebacks in UFC history. While it’s uncertain if that version of Tate will return, she seems on the right track mentally to get back on the winning path.

Do you think Miesha Tate can get back to elite form in the UFC?