Miesha Tate Names Two UFC Fighters Who Remind Her Of Herself

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is one of a kind, but she feels a pair of her fighting colleagues share some aspects of her skillset.

Tate is set to face Lauren Murphy in her flyweight debut at UFC Long Island today. She decided to make the move to 125lbs following a loss to bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira last November.

Tate is a former titleholder who has faced some of the top female fighters in the UFC, including her infamous rivalry with Ronda Rousey and her back-and-forth battle with Holly Holm. She is seen by many as a pioneer for women’s MMA and one of the main reasons why it has been normalized for women to compete in the UFC.

Tate has inspired the current generation of fighters with her grit and style inside the Octagon.

Miesha Tate Tabs Miranda Maverick, Casey O’Neill As Similarities To Herself

Zuffa LLC and MMA Junkie

During her UFC Long Island media day, Tate named a pair of flyweights who share similar qualities.

“I think Miranda Maverick’s style certainly reminds me of myself,” Tate said. “However, I feel like Casey O’Neill, I know her the best because she’s a teammate of mine. She’s very hard-headed, that reminds me of myself. She’s gotta learn the hard way and she’s always working so hard in the gym. She’s the first one there, she’s the last one to leave. She’s ultra-competitive and all these things remind me of myself.

“And I keep telling her hey, slow down a little bit, recovery matters. And these are all things I didn’t know happened at that age. I just thought more was better, more is better. So I think Casey reminds me a bit of myself too.”

Casey O’Neill could potentially be on a collision course with Tate with a few more wins. She’s currently No. 11 in the latest UFC flyweight rankings and has won nine straight to begin her professional career.

Miranda Maverick has been a mainstay in the flyweight picture since her debut at UFC 254. She’s earned wins over Sabina Mazo, Liana Jojua, and Gillian Robertson in the Octagon.

Tate continues to compete against some of the best fighters in the UFC but also sees big things coming for both Maverick and O’Neill going forward.

Be sure to continue following MMA News for UFC Long Island coverage throughout the day!