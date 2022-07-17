Miesha Tate Issues Statement After UFC Long Island Loss

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is taking an optimistic approach to her fighting future following a loss at UFC Long Island.

Tate made her 125lb debut against the former title challenger Lauren Murphy to kick off the UFC Long Island main card. Despite Tate having a few positive moments in the fight, Murphy controlled the pace and coasted to a unanimous decision win over the former bantamweight queen.

Tate has now lost back-to-back fights against bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira and Murphy since a return win against Marion Reneau last year. She opted to retire following a loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 but returned last July with newfound energy.

Despite suffering from the jaws of defeat, Tate still believes she gained more than she lost after falling short against Murphy.

Miesha Tate Thanks Fans, Looking Forward To What’s Next After Loss To Lauren Murphy

© Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports



In a recent Instagram post, Tate reflected on her performance in her flyweight debut at UFC Long Island.

“Some women pay a lot of money for lips like these! All I had to do was get in a little fist fight!” Tate said. “Tonight wasn’t my night, congratulations to [Lauren Murphy] and we continue to learn the lessons of life! I had the most UH-mazing dinner at my favorite restaurant and met Mama Cheeseboat herself. I’m still blessed beyond measure win lose or draw! Thank you to all those who continue to love and support me regardless, you know who you are.”

Tate made her professional MMA debut back in 2007 and has been with the UFC since the Strikeforce-UFC merger in 2013. She has competed against the likes of Ronda Rousey, Cat Zingano, and a title win over Holly Holm during her career.

It’s unclear if Tate will return to bantamweight or give flyweight another go for her next Octagon appearance. She remains in peak physical shape and will look to get back on track in her return.

What do you think Miesha Tate should do next after losing to Lauren Murphy at UFC Long Island?