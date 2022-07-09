Manager: Mike Perry Could Easily Return To The UFC In Near Future

Former UFC veteran Mike Perry might eventually make his way back to the Octagon once his Bare Knuckle FC deal is up.

Perry has found a home with BKFC after being released by the UFC last year. He earned a unanimous decision win over Julian Lane in his BKFC debut and is slated to face Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page in the BKFC 27 main event on August 20th.

Perry had an up-and-down tenure with the UFC which included back-to-back losses to Daniel Rodriguez and Tim Means before his release. However, he also earned wins over the likes of Paul Felder and Alex Oliveira during his time with the promotion.

At 30 years old, Perry is still arguably in his physical prime as he continues his career in bare-knuckle boxing. Yet, his manager believes a future return to the UFC isn’t out of the question.

Mike Perry’s Manager Is Optimistic About ‘Platinum’ Returning To The UFC

Mike Perry (Image Credits: Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with MMA Underground, Perry’s manager, Malki Kawa spoke about the likelihood of Perry returning to the Octagon.

“I think a lot of people don’t give the UFC credit for that. I’ve been able to move Anthony Pettis and Paige VanZant because they’re UFC fighters. They might not have gotten it here, but then they went and got it somewhere else, and I think that’s very, very important for fighters to understand,” Kawa said of fighters like Perry. “You can come to the UFC and do the best you can — look at Mike Perry. I hate to say this, I don’t think he was ever gonna become UFC champ. There were some holes in his game and he was bouncing from gym to gym… He goes to (BKFC) and it’s like he found his home.

“Did he wanna stay in the UFC? Yes. Could he have stayed in the UFC? Absolutely,” Kawa continued on Perry. “Was it the right move? 1000%. I tell you this much, he beats MVP, I think he’s got one fight left on his contract at BKFC, he could easily come back to the UFC. Easily.”

Shortly after signing with BKFC, Perry seemed confident in a potential UFC return coming to fruition. His last win in the UFC came against Mickey Gall at a June 2020 Fight Night event.

As Perry gets ready for arguably the biggest fight of his career against Page, he’ll look to prove the naysayers wrong and prove himself as a legitimate star in bare-knuckle boxing.

Do you think Mike Perry could eventually return to the UFC?