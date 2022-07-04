Bryce Mitchell Offers To Fight Henry Cejudo After “Talkin’ S**t For Years”

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell wants a shot at Henry Cejudo for the former bantamweight champion’s expected return.

Mitchell has surged into the featherweight title conversation with six straight victories. He most recently earned wins over the likes of Edson Barboza and Andre Fili inside the Octagon.

Cejudo, the former UFC two-weight champion, has re-entered the USADA testing pool and is planning on a return to MMA. He has teased a potential superfight with Alexander Volkanovski for months and offered to fill in for the then-injured Max Holloway earlier this year.

If Cejudo is serious about a move to featherweight for this next chapter of his UFC career, Mitchell is willing to be his first opponent out of retirement.

Bryce Mitchell Issues Callout To Henry Cejudo

MMA Junkie

In a recent tweet, Mitchell offered to be Cejudo’s first opponent for his expected UFC Octagon return.

Ill fite Triple C since he wants a fite so bad.



He’s been sittin on his couch talkin shit for years now. — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 3, 2022

“I’ll fite Triple C since he wants a fite so bad,” Mitchell said of Cejudo. “He’s been sitting on his couch talking shit for years now.”

A matchup between Mitchell and Cejudo would pit two elite grapplers against one another. Cejudo is an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, and most of Mitchell’s wins have come with his prowess on the ground.

Mitchell and Cejudo don’t have any previous bad blood between them, but it’s clear that Cejudo’s “cringe king” character has irked Mitchell. Cejudo could get his return fight booked soon and Mitchell appears to be a willing opponent.

