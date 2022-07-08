Recently Retired MMA Fighter Previously Starred In Adult Film

A recently retired fighter apparently tried his hand at entering the adult film industry before prioritizing his focus on MMA.

49-year-old Shad Smith closed the book on a career that began in 2000 when he announced his retirement in April with a post on Instagram. The one-time Bellator fighter’s retirement has now been overshadowed by a discovery from his past.

A report from Instinct Magazine has indicated that Shad appeared in at least one adult film for Pride Studios. While the former MMA fighter’s identity is easily confirmed by photos from the film, the specific details of when it was recorded as well as his motivation for participating are currently unclear.

(Pride Studios)

MMA’s First Openly Gay Male

Smith came out as gay when he was 25 and is known as the first openly gay male in MMA.

While a number of female fighters such as UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche have been open about their sexuality for most if not all of their professional careers, the sport currently has almost no openly gay males.

The barrier for acceptance by some MMA fans was put into acute focus in June when UFC flyweight Jeff Molina drew a significant amount of backlash for his efforts to support the LGBT community.

Molina is not gay, but he opted to include a rainbow design on his fight shorts in honor of Pride Month and posted the shorts online. “El Jefe” unfortunately received a large number of homophobic remarks in the replies to his post.

Shad Smith’s record includes bouts with several notable fighters such as Duane Ludwig, Charles Bennett, and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. “The American Badass” defeated Chris Hansen via triangle choke in 2020, but ended his career on a loss after he was finished by Victor Rosas in 2021.

You can read about another openly gay fighter who has made history in Brazil here.