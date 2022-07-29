MMA Fighter Allegedly Fired Crossbow At Ex-Girlfriend, Denied Bail

An MMA fighter currently in custody for allegedly firing a crossbow at a woman has had his latest application for bail denied.

30-year-old Samuel Tufts, a resident of Belfast, Northern Ireland, was arrested in September of last year for an incident where he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend unconscious after attempting to shoot her with a crossbow.

According to the report from Belfast Telegraph, the situation began when the MMA fighter’s ex-girlfriend indicated she’d be moving out of their house and Tufts became angry.

The woman claims that Tufts punched her before he fired a crossbow through a closed door and narrowly missed her. The 30-year-old then proceeded to kick the victim before applying a rear-naked choke that put the woman unconscious.

When the victim regained consciousness, she escaped the house and contacted the police, who subsequently tracked down Tufts while he was driving.

Attempted Murder Charge Dismissed

Tufts currently faces charges of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill, and possessing an offensive weapon. A possible charge of attempted murder was formally dismissed last week at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

The MMA fighter has denied all of the allegations against him, and his defense lawyer Rachael McCormick has argued for his release while claiming Tufts is recovering from mental health issues.

Samuel Tufts (left) has previously competed for the Belfast MMA promotion Clan Wars. (YouTube)

District Judge Anne Marshall denied the most recent bail request for the 30-year-old, but also indicated to the prosecution that the case must continuing moving forward.

“I don’t think he’s an appropriate candidate (for bail),” Marshall said. “The stage will be reached soon where we can’t keep (him) in custody any longer.”

Tufts holds a 5-0 record as an amateur MMA fighter, with the majority of his bouts being contested for the Belfast-based promotion Clan Wars. The 29-year-old most recently won a unanimous decision over Cyrille Rossage in 2019. You can view that bout below.

What do you make of this story about an MMA fighter allegedly trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend with a crossbow?