Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Debut W/ One-Punch KO At CFFC 110

By Curtis Calhoun
Otis Page, Kaven Mindel
Cage Fury 110
MMA lightweight prospect Otis Page had a pro debut for the ages at Cage Fury FC 110 against his opponent Kaven Mindel.

The new MMA fighter was making his debut after a kickboxing career. He most recently fought at Rival Fight League 25 just weeks ago in a kickboxing bout, losing via a unanimous decision.

But as he was making his first appearance in MMA, Page ended the action with a first-round right hook that knocked Mindel out unconscious.

Otis Page Catches Kaven Mindel With Massive Right Hook At Cage Fury 110

Watch Page knock out Mindel below.

Page not only earned the first finish of the card but also was in the first fight of the card. He’s sure to get another opportunity in CFFC sooner rather than later.

Mindel was also making his amateur MMA debut with no noted previous experience in combat sports.

CFFC 110 was headlined by a flyweight title bout between Santo Curatolo and Lloyd McKinney.

