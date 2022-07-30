Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent’s Mouthpiece Flying In KO

Flyweight fighter Brandon Uruchurtu hit Oscar Vazquez so hard that his mouthpiece went flying at a recent Ultimate Warrior Challenge event.

Uruchurtu and Vazquez battled on the main card of UWC 36 in Tijuana, MX on Friday. Both fighters were coming off of tough losses and were looking to make a statement in this fight.

For Uruchurtu; a statement was made, as he knocked out Vazquez with great boxing fundamentals with seconds left in the first round. If the knockout wasn’t brutal enough, Vazquez’s mouthpiece went flying in the process.

Vazquez was unconscious for several minutes following the 1-2 combination by Uruchurtu.

Uruchurtu rebounded after losses in four of his last five professional fights in the cage. His lone win had come against Braian Gonzalez at UWC 28.

Vazquez was making his second professional appearance after a debut loss to Joshua Fernandez at UWC 30.

In the UWC 36 headliner, Cristhian Rivas and Mahatma Garcia Avalos battled in a bantamweight matchup. The winner could potentially face Uruchurtu down the line.

