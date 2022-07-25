MMA Fighter Dies After Crashing Scooter In Bali

An MMA fighter from Ireland recently died in Bali, Indonesia after crashing his scooter into a drainage ditch in the early hours of the morning.

According to Nine News Perth, 26-year-old Keith Coughlan was discovered by a Bali local on a road in north Kuta at roughly 5am on Sunday, July 24.

The man noticed Coughlan in the drainage ditch and investigated with the aid of his phone as a flashlight, which revealed that Coughlan’s legs were trapped underneath the crashed scooter.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the 26-year-old, but with no success. Local police believe that the accident was likely a result of drunk driving, as there were at least seven bottles of beer found at the scene of the crash.

Coughlin had been living in Fremantle, Western Australia and was initially identified as an Australian citizen before it was established he was actually from Ireland.

Keith Coughlin (left)

The 26-year-old had just made his debut as an MMA fighter a month before the tragic accident. He competed as part of Canggu Fight Night 23 in Bali and picked up a win based on an Instagram post following the fight, although specific details of his opponent and the outcome were not included.

