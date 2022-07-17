Watch: MMA Fighter Destroys Opponent In Seven-Second KO

Amateur MMA fighter Stanley Senatus looked like a seasoned professional in a wild knockout win over Christian Acerbo at a Flex Fights event.

The 135lb Senatus made quick work of Acerbo on Saturday at Flex Fights: Fight Festival in Farmingville, NY. Just seconds into the fight, Senatus overwhelmed Acerbo with a flurry of punches to put his opponent in early trouble.

As Senatus landed a series of hooks, the referee stopped the fight before Acerbo fell to the ground unconscious.

Stanley Senatus Earned One Of The Fastest All-Time Knockouts

Watch Senatus get the quick finish below.

The fastest KO in @FlexFightSeries history last night by Long Island MMA's Stanley Senatus, undoubtedly the wildest knockout I've seen live https://t.co/vONXevQp8z pic.twitter.com/MqM729ri7D — Miles (@MTMiller8) July 17, 2022

Entering the fight with Acerbo, Senatus earned back-to-back wins to begin his amateur career over Otto Castro and Demeko Boyd in Flex Fights. He made his amateur debut last December.

For perspective, Senatus’ knockout matches that of UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney’s finish over Matt Frevola at UFC 263, which is the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight division history. He also took half the time that former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey needed to submit Cat Zingano at UFC 184 (14 seconds).

A few fights after Senatus’ knockout, in the main event, Patrick Carroll and Mark Glover competed for the promotion’s vacant heavyweight title.

What is your reaction to Stanley Senatus’ knockout?